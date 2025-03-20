You Still Have Time to Visit the Sunset Walk Spring Break Fair Before It's Gone

Take advantage of discounts at designated Sunset Walk locations by purchasing a Paid Wristband or Single Ride Sunset Fair tickets.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you still have time to visit the Sunset Walk Spring Break Fair.

What's Happening:

Located just down the road from the Walt Disney World

Currently they have a spring break fair going on through Sunday, March 23.

The ride lineup features attractions that cater to all age groups, including the Sunset Walk Ferris Wheel, The Zipper, and The Claw, along with the Promenade Fun House and Umbrella Kids Rides.

While you're there, consider visiting the Promenade at Sunset Walk, which offers over 30 restaurants, shops, and activities to enrich your experience before or after the Sunset Walk Fair.

Furthermore, you can enjoy live music at the Promenade Plaza Stage every evening beginning at 6 PM.

The fair begins at 4 PM on weekdays and at 2 PM on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Tickets for rides can be purchased at the entrance of the fair.

Exclusive Fair Discounts:

Take advantage of discounts at designated Sunset Walk locations by purchasing a Paid Wristband or Single Ride Sunset Fair tickets, which include:

Euphoria Fish House 10% off all food and beverages.

Island H2O Water Park $20 off of $65.99 One Day Park Admissions.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot 10% off all food and beverages.

Lizzie’s Memphis Style BBQ One free appetizer per party of 4 with paid entrée.

The Margaritaville Store at Margaritaville Resort Orlando 15% off all purchases.

River Street Sweets Free Praline with $10 purchase.

Rock & Brews Two free Kids Meals per adult entrée. (Valid March 14–23, 2025 at the Kissimmee location only. Kids must be 12 years old or younger to redeem. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Must present this coupon to redeem.)

Sunset Walk Slingshot Receive $5 off Slingshot rides.

The Wharf One Free Appetizer per Party of four with paid entrée.



More Parks Related News:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.