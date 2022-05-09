Viva La Musica Returns to SeaWorld Orlando This Weekend

by |
Tags: ,

SeaWorld Orlando’s fan-favorite Latin festival is back as Viva La Música takes over the park during two unforgettable weekends, May 14-15 and May 22-23.

  • Park visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of this festival that includes red-hot local entertainment featuring salsa, bachata, reggaetón, and more.
  • Discover authentic cuisine inspired by the colorful flavors of the Caribbean, Spain, and Central & South America.
  • Celebrate Latin tradition with chef-curated dishes such as Seafood Paella, Mojo Roasted Pork, Empanadas, and Mojitos.

Incredible Live Musical Performances

  • Viva La Música is highlighted by a series of sensational live concerts that will have you dancing out of your seat.
  • The party will not stop once these award-winning musicians take the stage.
  • In addition, guests can experience local, Latin performances and family-friendly cultural activities throughout the park.
  • The headline concert lineup includes:
    • May 14, Grupo Manía (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
    • May 15, El Gran Combo (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
    • May 21, Poncho Sanchez (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
    • May 22, Proyecto Uno (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)

Fiery Flavors All Weekend Long

  • In addition to amazing live concerts, the festival include eight limited-time Viva La Música food booths where guests can savor authentic, Latin-inspired drinks and dishes, such as:
    • Bebidas y Bebidas—serving up specialty cocktails like the new mangonada – a sweet Mexican smoothie with the option to be served in a pineapple.

  • Empanadas Stand—offering fan-favorite empanadas, homemade doughs stuffed with ground beef or chicken and cheese and fried golden brown, or the sweet dulce de leche empanada made with caramel and queso.
  • Bacalaitos—featuring savory dishes like the crispy fried codfish with mojo aioli, chicken & salsa verde tamales and tasty churros.
  • Paella Stand—serving authentic Latin cuisine like paella made with mussels, clams, shrimps, and chorizo on the bed of flavorful saffron rice and stuffed ropa vieja arepas.