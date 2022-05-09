Viva La Musica Returns to SeaWorld Orlando This Weekend

SeaWorld Orlando’s fan-favorite Latin festival is back as Viva La Música takes over the park during two unforgettable weekends, May 14-15 and May 22-23.

Park visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of this festival that includes red-hot local entertainment featuring salsa, bachata, reggaetón, and more.

Discover authentic cuisine inspired by the colorful flavors of the Caribbean, Spain, and Central & South America.

Celebrate Latin tradition with chef-curated dishes such as Seafood Paella, Mojo Roasted Pork, Empanadas, and Mojitos.

Incredible Live Musical Performances

Viva La Música is highlighted by a series of sensational live concerts that will have you dancing out of your seat.

The party will not stop once these award-winning musicians take the stage.

In addition, guests can experience local, Latin performances and family-friendly cultural activities throughout the park.

The headline concert lineup includes: May 14, Grupo Manía (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus May 15, El Gran Combo (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater) May 21, Poncho Sanchez (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater) May 22, Proyecto Uno (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)



Fiery Flavors All Weekend Long

In addition to amazing live concerts, the festival include eight limited-time Viva La Música food booths where guests can savor authentic, Latin-inspired drinks and dishes, such as: Bebidas y Bebidas—serving up specialty cocktails like the new mangonada – a sweet Mexican smoothie with the option to be served in a pineapple.

