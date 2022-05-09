Viva La Musica Returns to SeaWorld Orlando This Weekend

SeaWorld Orlando’s fan-favorite Latin festival is back as Viva La Música takes over the park during two unforgettable weekends, May 14-15 and May 22-23.
- Park visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of this festival that includes red-hot local entertainment featuring salsa, bachata, reggaetón, and more.
- Discover authentic cuisine inspired by the colorful flavors of the Caribbean, Spain, and Central & South America.
- Celebrate Latin tradition with chef-curated dishes such as Seafood Paella, Mojo Roasted Pork, Empanadas, and Mojitos.
Incredible Live Musical Performances
- Viva La Música is highlighted by a series of sensational live concerts that will have you dancing out of your seat.
- The party will not stop once these award-winning musicians take the stage.
- In addition, guests can experience local, Latin performances and family-friendly cultural activities throughout the park.
- The headline concert lineup includes:
- May 14, Grupo Manía (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
- May 15, El Gran Combo (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
- May 21, Poncho Sanchez (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
- May 22, Proyecto Uno (2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. at Nautilus Theater)
Fiery Flavors All Weekend Long
- In addition to amazing live concerts, the festival include eight limited-time Viva La Música food booths where guests can savor authentic, Latin-inspired drinks and dishes, such as:
- Bebidas y Bebidas—serving up specialty cocktails like the new mangonada – a sweet Mexican smoothie with the option to be served in a pineapple.
- Empanadas Stand—offering fan-favorite empanadas, homemade doughs stuffed with ground beef or chicken and cheese and fried golden brown, or the sweet dulce de leche empanada made with caramel and queso.
- Bacalaitos—featuring savory dishes like the crispy fried codfish with mojo aioli, chicken & salsa verde tamales and tasty churros.
- Paella Stand—serving authentic Latin cuisine like paella made with mussels, clams, shrimps, and chorizo on the bed of flavorful saffron rice and stuffed ropa vieja arepas.