Star Wars Capsule Collections Celebrate the Best of The Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just days away from its theatrical debut and not only are fans excited, but designers and fashion brands are too. Several companies have introduced Star Wars-inspired capsule collections that span the Skywalker saga and will keep you looking your galactic best.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The much loved Skywalker saga is about to come to a close but that doesn’t mean the end of Star Wars! While there are new and exciting projects on the horizon for the Star Wars universe, fashion companies are celebrating the series that started it all. For a limited time, fans can shop Star Wars capsule collections from:

Coach

Price Range: $38-$600

1 of 6

1 of 7

1 of 2

1 of 8

1 of 6

1 of 6

1 of 4

Nixon

1 of 9

Columbia

Levi’s

Price Range: $29.50-$148

1 of 6

1 of 9

1 of 7

1 of 2

1 of 3

1 of 2

Stance

Price Range: $18-$100

1 of 8

1 of 6

Adidas

Price Range: $130-$300

1 of 6

1 of 8

Uniqlo

Price Range: $14.90-$29.90

1 of 7

1 of 10

TOMS

Price Range: $84.95-$139.95

1 of 4

1 of 2

1 of 3

Chaser

Price Range: $55-$88

1 of 15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.