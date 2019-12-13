Recap: High School Musical – The Musical – The Series Episode 6 “What Team?”

by | Dec 13, 2019 1:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Let the Miss Jenn fallout begin. What has been hinted at all season is slowly being revealed and the outcome isn’t good. Miss Jenn’s secretive past is coming back to haunt her and she has been asked to semi-pack her office up “just in case.” This is not good, friends! What will we do without the exuberant and stylish presence of Miss Jenn in our lives?! Will High School Musical be put up without her coaching? Will she just leave and go to New York City to replace Ivo Van Hove as director of the West Side Story revival?!

While the beginning of Miss Jenn’s demise is taking place, Carlos heads to the auditorium to work on the poster artwork for the production. They decided to recreate the iconic poster artwork of the cast jumping. What they don’t seem to realize, along with the rest of the world, is jumping photos never turn out well. That’s canon. However, the cluster gives us Seb in full Sharpay attire uttering the phrase “I am home” and, as Seb’s biggest stan, I melt. Ricky is also wearing a Troy Bolton wig that is so genius, I’ve just ordered one on Amazon out of jealousy and a need to be cool.

Carlos finally gets a quick run-down from Miss Jenn on what is actually going on, and the news isn’t good. She’ll be suspended for the next 24 hours in preparation for her school board meeting the following day. [insert Law & Order noise] Carlos tries to take charge of the cast in rehearsal for a “forest of boys” scene, but alas, everyone is confused about Miss Jenn’s lack of attendance. Also, they think “forest of boys” is stupid. What is this? Ivo Van Hove’s West Side Story?!

This whole scene was very reminiscent of my own 8th-grade choir class where our regular teacher went on maternity leave and tried to get us students to teach the class instead of the impending substitute. It did not go well. Think Riverdale, but less murder. D-R-A-M-A. So, this scene gave me some major flashbacks I have tried to suppress, so that’s fun.

With the impending critiques from the rest of the cast, Carlos pulls a Torrance.

Two people smiling for the camera Description automatically generated

Two people smiling for the camera

Description automatically generated

He decides, even though he was sworn to secrecy, to explain Miss Jenn’s situation to the cast. They don’t take it well, obvi. Seb gives more comforting words to Carlos and I cry more, but that’s beside the point. I AM FINE, y’all. The class then, just, leaves. Out of defeat, anger, frustration, and a bucket of other emotions. Once again, 8th-grade choir flashbacks.

Miss Jenn meets up with Carlos at a café to explain her situation in a little more detail, and what is clear is her passion for her students. She says she faked her last name in the hopes to deter her lack of true accomplishments. She also fibbed some credits on her resume, but like, who hasn’t? *laughs through teeth* She knows bad information will come out, and while all of it is true, she assures a broken Carlos that everything she has done is so the show can succeed, and the kids can soar. She leaves him with the director’s file and heads out to emotionally concede defeat.

Big Red and Ricky spend the night commiserating over the impending doom of the show, but quickly turns into a full cast wallowing party. A true bummer. Over the course of the night, the conversation forms into how they’ve all become a family and I am fully sobbing on the floor like Natalie Imbruglia. Theater saves lives and creates lifelong bonds! There seems to be a spark of inspiration within their theater-loving hearts of how to save Miss Jenn. If this was an hour-long show, we’d be treated to a montage. However, we only got 30-minutes, so onward!

The school board meeting occurs the next day at the school itself (?) and the odds are definitely not in Miss Jenn’s favor. However, out of all the people to speak up, Ricky’s dad stands and expresses his appreciation for the work Miss Jenn has done in finally getting his son passionate about something. CUT TO: A multitude of extras giving confident head nods in approval of his sentiment.

But, the best is yet to come. The entire class has pulled together an effective, complex, and over-the-top supportive flashmob in honor of Miss Jenn. There are musical theatre terms woven in! Seb gets a solo! Courtney is the John Cusack of the situation! They call her out for not seeing Dear Evan Hansen! It’s highly impressive, super infectious, and reminded me a lot of Ivo Van Hove’s West Side Story.

It is evident that the principal has lost and Miss Jenn is here to stay, but not confirmed until HSM ALUMNI KAYCEE STROH pops and locks her approval. It was a bizarre cameo that I am 100% here for, folks!

Extra Credit Relationship Addition:

  • Ricky’s Dad has a key part in saving the day for Miss Jenn, after finding out she was his son’s teacher a mere 15 milliseconds before the board meeting began. We love a confident man. Ricky looks on at them flirting from a far and he seems to not be against the possibility, which is honestly, a fun twist.
  • EJ tells all to Nini a la a Bachelorette reunion episode. He spills about the plan to take over for Ricky, to take Gina to prom, and his bad song. He also throws in a brag about his 4.3 GPA, which is such an EJ move that it should be commended.
  • Nini is, rightfully, confused on what to do with this EJ information, and seemingly confused about what to do with her reforming love for Ricky, especially since he seems to be in the beginning phases of a thing with Gina! *GASPS* He sings an acoustic cover of Gabriella’s ballad to Gina and there are not enough heart-eye emojis between the two of them to utilize. A love triangle becoming a love quadrilateral? We love to see it.
  • Seb and Carlos are still the cutest. Sue me.

Unrelated: I made an audition tape for season 2. Somehow, I’m not getting called? Weird.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend