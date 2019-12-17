Box Review: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney Movie Club Boxes

Disney Movie Club Boxes has been advertising their movie theater bundles for a few months now, but I finally took the bait in anticipation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in theaters December 20th. These themed boxes contain items that enhance your movie-going experience, allowing you to celebrate your fandom and excitement for the latest Disney movie releases. This time around, we’re going to a galaxy far, far away.

The box itself is nice and collectible, with character artwork on all four sides, a hinged lid, and artwork inside the box as well. Two treys keep the items nicely separated so none of them are loose in the box.

Exclusive Pins

While all of the items included are presumably exclusive, this two-pack of pins states it on the packaging. These golden reflective pins are spinners. The Rebel Alliance spins around to become the Galactic Empire and the Jedi Order spins around to become a new symbol for the Sith. Each pin has two prongs on the back so if you’re wearing it, they will stay firmly in place.

IMAX Upgrade Lanyard

One of the perks of ordering the crate is the ability to save $5 on IMAX upgrade tickets. You can use the code on two tickets, meaning this could become $10 off your IMAX purchase. The lanyard itself is just for show and you’ll likely be the only attendee with one at your screening. The credential is removable and you can use it for other events, including as a lanyard at Star Wars Celebration.

Lenticular Popcorn Buckets

Two lenticular popcorn buckets feature the Millennium Falcon which looks three dimensional. Now you can split your popcorn easily without having to constantly pass around the large bucket!

Lightsaber Straws

With many theaters already switching to paper straws, the need for your own reusable straw is growing. This box comes with two reusable plastic lightsaber straws form the light and dark side of the force. The hilts are removable and the set comes with a cleaning tool to properly wash them after each use.

Sling Backpack

This sling backpack looks like leather and features the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker logo on a zippered pouch that is the perfect size for a cell phone. The knitted strap and brown bag both look like something from the Star Wars universe and the zipper pull tabs feature the Rebel and Empire symbols. This can easily store your popcorn buckets and straws for the movie, but can also be used long term with compartments big enough to hold tablets, headphones, and anything else you might need for a day in a Disney theme park.

Beanie Hats

Two beanie hats with the Rebel Alliance symbol will help you stay warm on your way in and out of the theater this December. They’re subtly Star Wars, so these are a great way to celebrate your fandom all winter long without wearing something that instantly reads as a Star Wars item.

Metal Lithograph

The movie poster is yours to keep as a metal lithograph with an embossed logo. It comes with 3M hanging strips and instructions on how to hang it.

Window Decal

The BB-8 and D-O window decal is a perfect way to add a touch of Star Wars to your car window. It comes with instructions for prepping your window before application and using a credit card to smooth out any air bubbles.

Music Code/Earbud Holder

R2-D2 is now your earbud’s best friend as a plastic earbud holder with prongs to hold the ends of the cable, which can warp around it. It’s not so useful if you’re already using wireless earbuds, but if nothing else you can use the QR code to access the “Star Wars Movie Night Ultimate Playlist.”

Exclusive Star Wars App Feature

The included QR code allows you to access an exclusive selfie mode feature in the official Star Wars app.

Final Thoughts

I’m thrilled with this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker crate from Disney Movie Club Boxes. You can certainly reuse the plastic popcorn buckets and lightsaber straws at home anytime. The bag and beanie hats are great accessories to subtly wear your fandom all season long and the car decale is a nice bonus. With the ability to save on IMAX tickets and the added digital bonuses, I feel like I got a lot of value for the $49.99 price tag. It takes about a week for delivery if you’re looking at pickup up one of these for an upcoming trip to your favorite cineplex.