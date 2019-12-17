Box Review: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney Movie Club Boxes

by | Dec 17, 2019 2:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney Movie Club Boxes has been advertising their movie theater bundles for a few months now, but I finally took the bait in anticipation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in theaters December 20th. These themed boxes contain items that enhance your movie-going experience, allowing you to celebrate your fandom and excitement for the latest Disney movie releases. This time around, we’re going to a galaxy far, far away.

The box itself is nice and collectible, with character artwork on all four sides, a hinged lid, and artwork inside the box as well. Two treys keep the items nicely separated so none of them are loose in the box.

Exclusive Pins

1 of 2

While all of the items included are presumably exclusive, this two-pack of pins states it on the packaging. These golden reflective pins are spinners. The Rebel Alliance spins around to become the Galactic Empire and the Jedi Order spins around to become a new symbol for the Sith. Each pin has two prongs on the back so if you’re wearing it, they will stay firmly in place.

IMAX Upgrade Lanyard

1 of 2

One of the perks of ordering the crate is the ability to save $5 on IMAX upgrade tickets. You can use the code on two tickets, meaning this could become $10 off your IMAX purchase. The lanyard itself is just for show and you’ll likely be the only attendee with one at your screening. The credential is removable and you can use it for other events, including as a lanyard at Star Wars Celebration.

Lenticular Popcorn Buckets

Two lenticular popcorn buckets feature the Millennium Falcon which looks three dimensional. Now you can split your popcorn easily without having to constantly pass around the large bucket!

Lightsaber Straws

1 of 3

With many theaters already switching to paper straws, the need for your own reusable straw is growing. This box comes with two reusable plastic lightsaber straws form the light and dark side of the force. The hilts are removable and the set comes with a cleaning tool to properly wash them after each use.

Sling Backpack

This sling backpack looks like leather and features the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker logo on a zippered pouch that is the perfect size for a cell phone. The knitted strap and brown bag both look like something from the Star Wars universe and the zipper pull tabs feature the Rebel and Empire symbols. This can easily store your popcorn buckets and straws for the movie, but can also be used long term with compartments big enough to hold tablets, headphones, and anything else you might need for a day in a Disney theme park.

Beanie Hats

1 of 3

Two beanie hats with the Rebel Alliance symbol will help you stay warm on your way in and out of the theater this December. They’re subtly Star Wars, so these are a great way to celebrate your fandom all winter long without wearing something that instantly reads as a Star Wars item.

Metal Lithograph

1 of 2

The movie poster is yours to keep as a metal lithograph with an embossed logo. It comes with 3M hanging strips and instructions on how to hang it.

Window Decal

The BB-8 and D-O window decal is a perfect way to add a touch of Star Wars to your car window. It comes with instructions for prepping your window before application and using a credit card to smooth out any air bubbles.

Music Code/Earbud Holder

1 of 3

R2-D2 is now your earbud’s best friend as a plastic earbud holder with prongs to hold the ends of the cable, which can warp around it. It’s not so useful if you’re already using wireless earbuds, but if nothing else you can use the QR code to access the “Star Wars Movie Night Ultimate Playlist.”

Exclusive Star Wars App Feature

1 of 2

The included QR code allows you to access an exclusive selfie mode feature in the official Star Wars app.

Final Thoughts

I’m thrilled with this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker crate from Disney Movie Club Boxes. You can certainly reuse the plastic popcorn buckets and lightsaber straws at home anytime. The bag and beanie hats are great accessories to subtly wear your fandom all season long and the car decale is a nice bonus. With the ability to save on IMAX tickets and the added digital bonuses, I feel like I got a lot of value for the $49.99 price tag. It takes about a week for delivery if you’re looking at pickup up one of these for an upcoming trip to your favorite cineplex.

 
Alex Reif

Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.

 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend