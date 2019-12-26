TV Review – Blumhouse’s “Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss” on Hulu

by | Dec 26, 2019 11:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

From the sinister minds that brought you The Purge, Happy Death Day and Paranormal Activity, comes the Hulu original horror series Into the Dark, which turns every holiday into a complete nightmare. The horror anthology series features different actors in each episode, with a new episode being released each month focusing on a holiday from that month.

The latest episode of Into the Dark is titled “Midnight Kiss,” and it’s the second installment to focus on New Year’s Eve. It follows a group of friends who keep up their holiday tradition of partying and finding a stranger to be their midnight kiss to ring in the new year. Only this year, things don’t quite go as planned.

If you’ve been following along with my Into the Dark reviews in the past, you know I’m not one for over-the-top gore in my horror movies. “Midnight Kiss” is loaded with visuals (both of the gory and sexual variety) that were a bit much for me. So keep that in mind when watching this one. Maybe just be prepared to look away from time to time.

Aside from that small caveat though, “Midnight Kiss” was one of the stronger installments of Into the Dark. You might also recall that slashers are my favorite kinds of horror movies and this one fits into that genre. Granted, it requires a lofty suspension of disbelief as the killer’s weapon of choice appears to be a velociraptor claw which doesn’t provide a whole lot of range, but what horror film isn’t at least a little hard to believe?

One thing Into the Dark pretty consistently lacks is a twist or an unpredictable ending. While I don’t know that I could call this one “unpredictable,” it definitely had me guessing until the last 20 minutes or so. “Midnight Kiss” is one episode that will keep you on your toes.

As far as the story itself goes, it’s a pretty familiar, straight-forward one. A group of friends is threatened by a killer, and the viewer tires to piece together which one of them is claiming them as victims. Nothing completely new here, but the trick is creating and fleshing out entertaining characters and adding depth and wrinkles to the story, which “Midnight Kiss” accomplishes.

“Midnight Kiss” also features all of the typical strengths of Into the Dark. The suspense builds right from the beginning and never lets up. The characters are entertaining and pull you into the story and, as is almost always the case, it’s very well acted. Augusts Prew, who stars as Cameron, is a perfect protagonist who somehow still never really lets you full trust him. Ayden Mayeri, who plays Hannah, provides the comic relief and steals scenes throughout.

Overall, “Midnight Kiss” is likely in my top half of Into the Dark episodes. It’s close to the September episode “School Spirit,” though it doesn’t fully commit to the campy slasher format like that one did. I will say “Midnight Kiss” is stronger than last year’s New Year’s Eve episode, “New Year, New You.”

If you’re a fan of slashers, you’ll enjoy this one. As I said though, be prepared to look away form the screen if you’re at all squeamish. That velociraptor claw can do some damage!

“Midnight Kiss” will debut on Hulu on Friday, December 27. Be sure to check out our reviews of previous episodes and check back each month to see just what Into the Dark has in store next.

 
Mike Mack

Mike is a writer that has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”

 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend