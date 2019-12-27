Recap: High School Musical – The Musical – The Series Episode 8 “The Tech Rehearsal”

by | Dec 27, 2019 5:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

That spark? From last week? Yeah, she wasn’t metaphorical. We are immediately taken to thr remnants of Thanksgiving night at East High and a clear fire has occurred in the theater. While the building is still intact, there is significant water damage, along with props and costumes charred to a crisp, leading to the decision to call off the show.

On top the theater being a no-go, Gina is out dealing with her impending move and the stage manager is MIA for dental work (inconsiderate much?). This leads to a shot of Carlos, Seb, and Nini forming a calming circle and my audible reaction of “So sad.” The cast immediately decides that the only way to move forward is to find a different venue, leading to Carlos’ connection to the El Rey. The moment the theater’s name is spoken, Miss Jenn gets a flood of flashbacks like any guy in a Vietnam war movie. She has seen some things, man. While she tries to avoid agreeing the theater, she cain’t say no.

Somehow, the class has a load-in to a theater during and undisclosed time with undisclosed access and a warning to get a tetanus shot. OSHA is gasping for air at the violations and the school board is getting ready to ask Kaycee Stroh back for another cameo. Do these kids go to other classes? What is Nini’s grade in algebra? I am wanting Watchmen-on-HBO-level supplementary material to figure out everyone’s GPA.

With the entire production in a tizzy, everyone is assigned roles at lightning fast speed. Courtney helps with soundcheck and gets to display her incredible voice. If you can riff with that level of control on a nonsense song like “Bop to the Top,” you have talent. Big Red is put in charge of lights and, as we’ve noticed, that doesn’t go well. His constant state-of-being is “put-in rehearsal for Ivo Van Hove’s West Side Story.

EJ is still having a fall out from his “telling too much of the truth” phase and decides to pull a Lady Bird and try to be the best version of himself he can be. This leads to him stealing the show file (Carlos’ line reading when EJ asks questions about what’s inside the box of “No further comment THANK YOU!” was inspired.) and figuring out why he didn’t get the part of Troy. The spiral continues. It says that EJ lacks emotional connection, which leads to a BIZARRE tech rehearsal with EJ going full method to Carlos’ Gabriella. Even Miss Jenn called it creepy. Even I called it creepy. Yeesh.

Meanwhile, Ricky and Nini are off rehearsing an important scene and the tension starts strong. They are angry at each other about everything. The Thanksgiving party, the lack of an “I love you” from the pilot, and the show itself are all free reign for their anger to show. Yet, at one point, something clicks. They start to talk about how their names started because of each other. What is this, the Annie Get Your Gun episode of Encore?! (This joke was for me and me alone, so sorry.) Then, the energy turns to electric and they go to KISS! I felt like Susan Blackwell on the cast recording of [title of show] and that, my friends, is a BROADWAY DEEP CUT! *sounds alarm* Big Red stops the kiss from occurring by discussing soy cheese (obvi) and they both seem to want to forget about what just happened.

Miss Jenn, this week, steals the show. That is not an opinion, that is a fact. We soon find out that the El Rey Theater held the Utah premiere of High School Musical back in ’06. Miss Jenn was seated to watch the premiere and witness her one speaking line, not realizing until in the moment that it was cut. The line? “Is that the last apple?” The screams coming from her mouth as she realized her line was cut? “Is Kenny Ortega here?!” The hollering coming from my mouth as the scene was taking place? This. 

It only became more iconic as Ashlyn gives her crystals to get over her trauma and come to terms with her future and the future of the production. Ashlyn giving Miss Jenn crystals is the most Ashlyn thing to ever Ashlyn. Thanks, in part, to the crystals and wonderfully timed fall, we get the greatest song in the history of the Disney Channel brand, a “contractually obligated” dream sequence and musical number with a cameo from Lucas Grabeel. It is the culture. We have no choice but to stan. They are doing with the other girls SHOULD be doing!

Like, there are no faults? A Kate Reinders shrine is coming soon to my bedroom? I am speechless. It is perfection. After being slapped repeatedly by Carlos (The optics of this aren’t ideal? Did this end up on a 24-hour news channel or was is requested by Miss Jenn? Again, we need the supplementary materials.), Miss Jenn decides to head back to the school for her next idea. I have so many hopes for what this could mean, and most include more random Lucas Grabeel cameos.

Extra Credit:

  • EJ apologizes for being so noisy, leading to Carlos saying “Words 4, Sentiment 10,” which I take as confirmation next season they’re doing A Chorus Line.
  • Seb’s wardrobe is IT, folks. That wool-lined jacket? I must have it.
  • Courtney calls the school Nini considered applying for on her behalf. Seems sketchy. I’m down!
  • Carlos and Seb had no real interactions this episode, so, does my life have any self-worth.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend