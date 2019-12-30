Quick Bites Review: Buffalo Chicken Tots at Green Eggs and Ham Cafe

by | Dec 30, 2019 1:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Green Eggs and Ham Cafe at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure recently reopened with a brand new, tater tot-based menu. I was able to try out the new Buffalo Chicken Tots at the cafe and they are a fantastic addition to the park’s culinary options.

I have been visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure for almost 20 years and had never eaten at Green Eggs and Ham Cafe previously, so I was excited for this new option. I’ve also never really found a go-to quick service option in that park, though the Dagwood Sandwich at Blondie’s is pretty satisfying.

With a new cafe serving up a menu focusing on tater tots, I was very excited to try out everything they have to offer and decided to start with the Buffalo Chicken Tots (seen above). Being a big fan of buffalo chicken and… tots, this was the obvious choice for where to start.

I did have a couple of concerns as I was ordering this dish. The first, was a concern I have when ordering just about anything in a theme park: the serving size. With these being priced at $9.99, it really could have gone either way. On one hand, it’s difficult to find a satisfying meal for under $10 in the parks, but on the other hand, that’s not exactly a cheap option.

That concern was gone as soon as I was handed my dish. It’s a sizable portion, with several large pieces of what are basically chicken fingers. It’s also a significant serving of tots and the whole thing is covered in cheese, so needless to say, I was satisfied after this dish.

My second concern was that this would just be some soggy tater tots soaked in hot sauce accompanied but a couple pieces of chicken. I already mentioned the significant serving of chicken, but I was also pleasantly surprised by the amount buffalo sauce on the dish. The ratio of buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, tots, chicken and cheese is perfect and all comes together in a very tasty dish.

Actually, if I had one nitpicky complaint about the Buffalo Chicken Tots, it would be that it wasn’t very spicy. Some would say the amount of spice was perfect, but I would have liked the sauce to be a smidge hotter. Aside from that though, this dish was delicious.

While the bar wasn’t exactly high before, Green Eggs and Ham Cafe has become my new go-to for a quick bite (I said the thing!) at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. I would absolutely go back for the Buffalo Chicken Tots but I am also excited to try out some of the other offerings, like the Pizza Tots, Who Hash and the S’mores Nutella dessert.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Comments

Send this to a friend