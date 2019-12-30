Quick Bites Review: Buffalo Chicken Tots at Green Eggs and Ham Cafe

The Green Eggs and Ham Cafe at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure recently reopened with a brand new, tater tot-based menu. I was able to try out the new Buffalo Chicken Tots at the cafe and they are a fantastic addition to the park’s culinary options.

I have been visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure for almost 20 years and had never eaten at Green Eggs and Ham Cafe previously, so I was excited for this new option. I’ve also never really found a go-to quick service option in that park, though the Dagwood Sandwich at Blondie’s is pretty satisfying.

With a new cafe serving up a menu focusing on tater tots, I was very excited to try out everything they have to offer and decided to start with the Buffalo Chicken Tots (seen above). Being a big fan of buffalo chicken and… tots, this was the obvious choice for where to start.

I did have a couple of concerns as I was ordering this dish. The first, was a concern I have when ordering just about anything in a theme park: the serving size. With these being priced at $9.99, it really could have gone either way. On one hand, it’s difficult to find a satisfying meal for under $10 in the parks, but on the other hand, that’s not exactly a cheap option.

That concern was gone as soon as I was handed my dish. It’s a sizable portion, with several large pieces of what are basically chicken fingers. It’s also a significant serving of tots and the whole thing is covered in cheese, so needless to say, I was satisfied after this dish.

My second concern was that this would just be some soggy tater tots soaked in hot sauce accompanied but a couple pieces of chicken. I already mentioned the significant serving of chicken, but I was also pleasantly surprised by the amount buffalo sauce on the dish. The ratio of buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, tots, chicken and cheese is perfect and all comes together in a very tasty dish.

Actually, if I had one nitpicky complaint about the Buffalo Chicken Tots, it would be that it wasn’t very spicy. Some would say the amount of spice was perfect, but I would have liked the sauce to be a smidge hotter. Aside from that though, this dish was delicious.

While the bar wasn’t exactly high before, Green Eggs and Ham Cafe has become my new go-to for a quick bite (I said the thing!) at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. I would absolutely go back for the Buffalo Chicken Tots but I am also excited to try out some of the other offerings, like the Pizza Tots, Who Hash and the S’mores Nutella dessert.

