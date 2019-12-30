TV Review – “Peyton’s Places: Peyton’s Favorite Players” on ESPN+

by | Dec 30, 2019 11:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest and most famous football players of all-time. He has hosted Saturday Night Live, appeared in countless commercials and, oh yeah, won a couple of Super Bowls. Now, he’s hosting his own series on ESPN+.

Peyton’s Places follows the NFL great around the country as he explores the history of the National Football League, one piece at a time. The 25th episode is titled “Peyton’s Favorite Players,” and it takes a look at, you guessed it, some of Peyton’s all-time favorite players, including his father Archie and brother Eli.

The episode opens with Peyton driving around New Orleans, the city in which his dad played the majority of his career, while listening to a song that was written about his dad. The song is titled “The Ballad of Archie Who,” and it’s a tribute to the incredible football talents of Archie Manning. The segment serves as an introduction to Peyton’s first favorite player.

Peyton then meets up with his father, who took the long trip to his own kitchen to meet up with his son. The two discuss Archie’s famed career and show some great old highlights, including his amazing underhand pass that not even Peyton has been able to replicate. It’s a fun look back at some old football with some interesting insight from Peyton, who was just a kid on the sidelines back then.

After Archie retired, Peyton needed a new player to look up to. That’s why Peyton headed to Miami next to talk to one of the all-time great Miami Dolphins: Dan Marino. It was cool to see Peyton catch up with Dan, but I also realized at this point that he was just going to be talking to a few quarterbacks and not acknowledging any other positions in this episode, which was a little disappointing.

Still, Peyton talks about Dan’s amazing, record-breaking career and shows off some more very entertaining highlights. It’s not just his football career they discuss though. They do get around to talking about one of my all-time favorite movies – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – Which Marino played a large role in. By default, that made this one of my favorite segments. It also concludes with Peyton leaving Dan’s Miami home in a pair of Dolphins-colored Zubaz, so that was great too.

Finally, Peyton heads to New York to catch up with his brother and long-time New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. As we’ve seen in some previous episodes, Peyton has great chemistry with his brother and their conversation comes across as very natural.

While I enjoy hearing from Eli and watching his chat with Peyton, this is probably the least interesting segment to me, simply because I’ve already seen all of Eli’s highlights. While Archie and Dan are two players I never got to see play, I am very familiar with Eli’s career. Of course, that completely depends on the viewer, but I’d be willing to bet that most of this show’s viewers are more familiar with Eli’s career than Archie’s.

This was another entertaining episode of Peyton’s Places. It says a lot that the show can be so enjoyable while doing so little. This episode was simply Peyton in three different locations talking to three different people. There were no funny sketches or elaborate reenactments, just a few football legends talking. And it was great.

As I said before though, I would have liked to see Peyton look at other positions. When I saw the title of the episode I thought he might be building a team with his favorite player at each position. As a football fan (football nerd might be more accurate), that would have been fun to see. Still, the episode was once again informative and entertaining.

The first 25 episodes of Peyton’s Places are available now on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) and can cancel at any time.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend