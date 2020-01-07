Encourage Creative Play with shopDisney’s Princess Storybook Playsets

Does your little one love Disney Princesses? Then these new playsets featuring the royal ladies are the perfect addition to the toybox! Let their imagination take flight as they create exciting adventures for their favorite princesses with cute playsets or LEGO building sets themed to Disney royalty.

Five new playsets and four new LEGO building sets have arrived on shopDisney and feature some of Disney’s most beloved princesses. Whether your kids prefer to splash around with Ariel, be brave like Jasmine, or head into the unknown like Elsa and Anna, they’ll enjoy hours of imaginative play with Disney’s latest creative toys.

Princess Storybook Playsets

Open the book to discover a micro kingdom where favorite princesses and their friends live! When play is done, everything folds back into the book for easy clean up and on-the-go fun.

LEGO Princess Building Sets

Kids looking for a little more of a challenge, will love the LEGO Building sets that allow them to construct a playset that folds perfectly into its book-like base. Cute, clever, and compact!