Video/Photos: Anaheim Ducks Day Returns to Disney California Adventure to Celebrate Local NHL Team

by | Jan 9, 2020 2:13 PM Pacific Time

Last year the local southern california NHL hockey team the Anaheim Ducks celebrated its 25th anniversary with two weeks’ worth of festivities– including the instantly popular Anaheim Ducks Day at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure theme park. Naturally the immediate success of that event with local sports fans and Disneyphiles meant that Anaheim Ducks Day would have to become an annual observance at the park each winter.

Yesterday fans gathered once again in DCA’s Hollywood Land, where Anaheim Ducks Day expanded to include the Hollywood Backlot Stage in addition to Stage 17 and the Sunset Showcase Theater, where guests could watch highlights from Ducks history, pose for photo ops, play a variety of hockey-themed games, dance to the tunes provided by a live DJ, and meet the team’s energetic mascot Wild Wing.

Watch Anaheim Ducks Day 2020 area tour at Disney California Adventure:

Then it was time to line the Disney California Adventure performance corridor (AKA its parade route) to enjoy the Anaheim Ducks Day cavalcade, which loaded Disneyland Resort vehicles with Anaheim Ducks players and familiar friends like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy. During the procession, in-line skaters passed alongside the cars with hockey sticks and a pretend referee calling the shots, while fans got to wave at their favorite members of the team.

Watch Anaheim Ducks Day cavalcade 2020 at Disney California Adventure:

Anaheim Ducks fans also took the opportunity to line up in Hollywood Land to purchase exclusive Anaheim Ducks Day merchandise, which included t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys, hats, scarves, pins, hockey pucks, and of course some pretty unique-looking mouse ears!

Plus, Animation Academy in DCA’s Animation Building hosted a “Disney Ducks Takeover”– which offered guests the chance to draw some famous web-footed members of the Disney character family– and an Anaheim Ducks zamboni was on display for informational and photo purposes in the Hollywood Land plaza. All told, Anaheim Ducks Day 2020 seemed to be welcomed enough by attendees that it will hopefully continue to be an annual occurrence at Disneyland Resort.

More photos:

 
 
Send this to a friend