Disney+ Review: “The Race” (Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Circuit)

by | Jan 20, 2020 9:01 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

“Death comes unexpectedly!” The priest in Disney’s Pollyanna screamed this at his congregation in the 1960 classic film and that same concept comes into play in The Race, one of fourteen animated shorts coming to Disney+ on January 24th from the Walt Disney Studios Short Circuit program. Death has never been so fun as it is in this film.

A grim reaper is at the end of a workplace competition, about to meet his quota of collecting 100 lives. His final target is a bicyclist in the midst of a race. When the man sees he’s being literally chased by death, he gives the grim reaper the ride of a lifetime and shows him what’s really important in life.

For having such a serious tone, The Race actually plays to comedy. It even brings in animation techniques from the era of Tex Avery and Chuck Jones, with eyes growing bigger in response to unexpected obstacles as an example. It’s more like a modern-day Bugs Bunny cartoon than a message film about the meaning of life.

That’s why The Race is so effective. It has a message to share if you want to see it, but it’s not beaten over your head the way many of Pixar’s SparkShorts films do. It beautifully reveals itself at the end in a loving way that makes you truly appreciate the craftsmanship that went into this project.

The Race comes from Terry Moews, a Layout Supervisor who joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1996 to work on Dinosaur. He has since leant his talents to many projects at the studio including Chicken Little, Bolt, Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Zootopia, and Moana.

You’ll laugh, you’ll smile, and you’ll cherish the time you have with your loved ones after seeing The Race. It’s a celebration of life and death and implements hallmarks of the animated medium that go back to its golden era.

I give The Race 5 out of 5 forehead kisses.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend