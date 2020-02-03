Photos/Video: Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Returns for 2020 with More Snoopy Fun at Knott’s Berry Farm

by | Feb 3, 2020 12:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Southern California Peanuts fans, it’s time to head back to Knott’s Berry Farm for another round of entertainment, food, and activities themed to Snoopy and pals at Knott’s Peanuts Celebration, which returned to the park last week and runs through the end of the month.

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration 2020 revives a number of the popular shows and attractions that made previous iterations of the event so successful, such as “Space Beagle,” Peanuts Sketch School, Beagle Bonanza on the Grand Sierra Railroad, and the Woodstock’s Bird’s-Eye View overlay of Knott’s Sky Cabin. It also features an all-new musical performance on the Calico Mine Stage entitled “Happiness Is…” which spotlights Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus Van Pelt, and Peppermint Patty as they belt out a number of familiar tunes with their Peanuts Celebration pals.

Watch “Happiness Is…” full new show at Knott’s Berry Farm Peanuts Celebration:

Another fun new highlight of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration is the Pigskin Peanuts exhibit inside Calico Town Hall, dedicated to the enduring relationship between the Peanuts franchise and the game of football– and an exploration of creator Charles Schulz’s love of the sport..

1 of 4

At Pig Pen’s Pigpen (also known as Ghost Town’s Livery Stable), guests can get up-close-and-personal with some real animal friends, not to mention meet and greet the messiest member of the Peanuts gang.

At the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree, younger attendees can participate in entertaining interactive games and classes like Prickly Cactus Bowling, Steer Ropin’ 101, Pine Pony Horse Races, Prairie Egg Relay Races, and more.

1 of 4

Evening entertainment includes “Woodstock’s Music Festival” starring the family-friendly rock band Jelly of the Month Club on the Calico Mine Stage and “Spike’s Discoteca de Silencio,” where kids and adults can get down silent-style in the park’s Fiesta Village. Specialty themed food offerings like Charlie Brown Macarons, Junkyard Dogs, Peanuts Rice Krispy Treats, and Sarsaparilla Root Beer Floats are also available around Knott’s Berry Farm.

As always, Knott’s is offering a great deal on some of its event-specific merchandise, like this terrific Peanuts Celebration t-shirt for just $14.99.

1 of 4

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration runs from now through Sunday, March 1 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For more information and advance ticketing resources, be sure to visit the park’s official website.

More photos:

 
 
Send this to a friend