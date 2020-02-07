The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2020 Oddies Nominations

With that other awards show set to air on ABC this coming Sunday, it means it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees, with winners to be announced this Sunday, February 9th:

Best New Attraction:

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

Rise of the Resistance

Epcot Forever

Avengers: Damage Control (The VOID)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle

Best Live-Action Film

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Ford v. Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Best Animated Film

Toy Story 4

Frozen 2

Spies in Disguise

Best New Family Series:

Just Roll with It

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables

Amphibia

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Rocketeer

Best New Adult Series:

Stumptown

Schooled

The Mandalorian

Good Trouble

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”

“I’m Standing With You”

“Into the Unknown”

“Queen of Mean”

“Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version)

Best Star Wars:

The Rise of Skywalker

The Mandalorian

Jedi Fallen Order

Galaxy’s Edge

Resistance (Season 2)

Best Marvel:

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Damage Control (The VOID)

Marvel’s Hero Project

The War of the Realms

Best New Documentary Programming:

The Cave

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Pick of the Litter

The Imagineering Story

Deion’s Double Play

Best Good Guy:

Tony Stark

Steve Rogers

Togo

Captain Marvel

Rey

Best Bad Guy:

Palpatine

Thanos

Ferrari

Yon-Rogg

Scar

Best Sidekick:

“The Child”

Babu Frik

Forky

Bruni

Olaf

Most Missed:

Armageddon – Les Effets Speciaux

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith

IllumiNations

Liberty Inn

One Man’s Dream II

Join us for the announcement of the 2020 Oddies winners on Sunday, February 9th. At that time, we’ll also reveal the winner of our Juried Awards in the following categories:

Blunder of the Year

Best Marketing Campaign

Worst Marketing Campaign

Most Overused Franchise of the Year

Denny Newell Award For Most Out of Least

Biggest Disappointment

