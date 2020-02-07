The Laughing Place Podcast Presents: The 2020 Oddies Nominations

With that other awards show set to air on ABC this coming Sunday, it means it’s time once again for the annual Oddies Awards, presented by the Laughing Place Podcast. Below you’ll find a list of this year’s nominees, with winners to be announced this Sunday, February 9th:
Best New Attraction:
- Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run
- Rise of the Resistance
- Epcot Forever
- Avengers: Damage Control (The VOID)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle
Best Live-Action Film
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Jojo Rabbit
Best Animated Film
- Toy Story 4
- Frozen 2
- Spies in Disguise
Best New Family Series:
- Just Roll with It
- Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
- Amphibia
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- The Rocketeer
Best New Adult Series:
- Stumptown
- Schooled
- The Mandalorian
- Good Trouble
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best Song:
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away”
- “I’m Standing With You”
- “Into the Unknown”
- “Queen of Mean”
- “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version)
Best Star Wars:
- The Rise of Skywalker
- The Mandalorian
- Jedi Fallen Order
- Galaxy’s Edge
- Resistance (Season 2)
Best Marvel:
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Damage Control (The VOID)
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- The War of the Realms
Best New Documentary Programming:
- The Cave
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Pick of the Litter
- The Imagineering Story
- Deion’s Double Play
Best Good Guy:
- Tony Stark
- Steve Rogers
- Togo
- Captain Marvel
- Rey
Best Bad Guy:
- Palpatine
- Thanos
- Ferrari
- Yon-Rogg
- Scar
Best Sidekick:
- “The Child”
- Babu Frik
- Forky
- Bruni
- Olaf
Most Missed:
- Armageddon – Les Effets Speciaux
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Avec Aerosmith
- IllumiNations
- Liberty Inn
- One Man’s Dream II
Join us for the announcement of the 2020 Oddies winners on Sunday, February 9th. At that time, we’ll also reveal the winner of our Juried Awards in the following categories:
- Blunder of the Year
- Best Marketing Campaign
- Worst Marketing Campaign
- Most Overused Franchise of the Year
- Denny Newell Award For Most Out of Least
- Biggest Disappointment
Your Laughing Place Podcast Crew – Fanboy, Alex and Kyle.