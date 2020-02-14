TV Review: “Guardians of the Amazon” (ABC News)

by | Feb 14, 2020 12:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The world depends on rainforests for survival and protecting them has been an issue for decades. As a kid in the 90’s, 20th Century Fox released the animated film Ferngully: The Last Rainforest that was meant to inspire my generation to become environmental activists. Was it a success? If you watch the new ABC News documentary Guardians of the Amazon, sadly that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Dan Harris and a film crew visit Brazil to follow the trials of the Guajajara tribe of indiginous peoples who live on what is supposed to be government protected land. However, illegal logging and man-made fires meant to force them out go almost unregulated in the Jair Bolsonaro regime, the country’s current president. The documentary refers to him as the “Trump of the tropics” with footage of him speaking at the United Nations over concerns about his rollback of rainforest protection policies and him referring to the events depicted in the documentary as “Fake news.”

The title of the ABC News special comes from the group Dan Harris shadows, who have armed themselves with hunting rifles and bows and arrows to do what the government won’t. They call themselves the “Guardians of the Amazon” and they sneak up on illegal loggers in the middle of the night, taking prisoners and interrogating them to try and stop the destruction at the source. It’s a scary and serious situation with casualties on both sides.

The footage captured here is truly incredible, shining a spotlight on a situation that isn’t getting enough media attention. The Guajajara people just want to be left alone on their protected land, which doubles as a leading oxygen producer for the world. The documentary does a great job of narrating the situation and presenting subtitled footage of the life-threatening scenes that unfold.

While Guardians of the Amazon is an ABC News production, you won’t find it on a local ABC Station. Instead, it’s going to direct to streaming on ABC News Live, The Roku Channel, Hulu Live, Xumo, Sling TV, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and the ABC News app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. It premieres on February 14th at 8:00 pm and will be replayed throughout the weekend before becoming an on-demand option.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend