Heroic Dog Stories on Disney+ In Celebration of “The Call of the Wild”

The Call of the Wild hits theaters this Friday, bringing to life a classic story in a whole new way. In celebration, we’ve assembled a watch guide of Disney+ content with a similar theme, heroic dogs who make a big difference in the lives of others. Whether getting ready before seeing the film or carrying the heartwarming animal magic forward when you get home from the theater, there’s a lot of good boys and girls on Disney+.

White Fang

Based on a novel by Jack London (author of The Call of the Wild), White Fang tells the story of a young man named Jack (Ethan Hawke) who travels to Alaska to fulfill his father’s dying wish to find gold where he befriends a wolf-dog named White Fang.

Mail Dog

Mickey’s pal Pluto becomes a mail dog in the arctic just like Buck in this 1947 animated short where Pluto must delivery mail during a snowstorm where he is distracted by a rabbit, another similarity to the star of The Call of the Wild.

Iron Will

When Will Stoneman’s father dies, Will’s only hope to see his family through their pending financial crisis is to enter a grueling sled dog race and win the $10,000 prize. If he wants to save his family’s farm, Will must muster the courage to complete the treacherous race.

Togo

The untold true-story about a courageous sled dog and his master (Willem Dafoe) who risk their lives during an Alaskan snow storm to deliver life-saving medicine to a small remote town.

Eight Below

Stranded in Antarctica during the most unforgiving winter on the planet, Jerry’s (Paul Walker) beloved sled dogs must learn to survive together until Jerry is able to rescue them.

Snow Dogs

When a Miami dentist (Cuba Gooding Jr.) inherits a team of sled dogs, he’s got to learn the trade or lose his pack to a crusty mountain man.

Old Yeller

Based on a beloved novel, Old Yeller tells the story of ranch brothers Travis and Arliss and their “Ol yeller dog” who saves their lives while their father is away.

The Incredible Journey

Two pet dogs and a cat rediscover their animal instincts when they mistakenly believe they’ve been abandoned and set off through the Canadian wilderness to find their way home. Disney remade the film in 1993 as Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.

Benji the Hunted

The popular film dog finds himself lost in the wilderness in this Disney produced 1980’s adventure that finds the adorable terrier taking charge of some orphaned cougar cubs.

Bolt

When the star of a superdog TV show finds himself shipped to the other side of the country and discovers he doesn’t actually have super powers, he sets off on an adventure to reunited with his girl Penny and to discover what it means to be a dog.

Pick of the Litter

Now meet some real dogs making a difference in the world today. Pick of the Litter documents the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their fascinating and surprisingly suspenseful quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career.

