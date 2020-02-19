Video: Celebrate Gospel Returns to Disney California Adventure for More Praise-Worthy Performances

It was gospel music’s time to shine at Disneyland Resort this past Saturday, as the popular Celebrate Gospel event returned to the Disney California Adventure theme park for its eleventh year. In commemoration of Black History Month, fifteen gospel choirs performed on stage at DCA’s famous Hyperion Theater– ordinarily home to the hit “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion” musical show.

Celebrate Gospel took place from 11:30 AM until 7:00 PM at Disney California Adventure, where guests could rest their feet and get out of the heat in-between experiencing attractions to enjoy the singing talents of some of Southern California’s most accomplished gospel choirs.

Watch Celebrate Gospel 2020 at Disney California Adventure:

In addition to the New Hope Presbyterian Church Choir from Orange as featured in the above video, the choir groups included in this year’s Celebrate Gospel were as follows: Amazing Grace Conservatory (from Los Angeles), Eastvale Bible Church Mass Choir (Norco), Faithful Central Bible Church Choir Fresh Generation (Inglewood), Friendship Baptist Church Mass Choir (Yorba Linda), Greater LA Cathedral Choir (Long Beach), Greater Zion Church Family Voices of Destiny (Compton), Inland Empire Voices of Unity (Riverside), KJLH Radio Free Voices (Harbor City), LA Inner Mass City Choir (Inglewood), Life Church Voices of Life (Jurupa Valley), Lorenzo Johnson & Praizum (Los Angeles), Rhythm and Moves Children’s Youth Choir (Pasadena), West Angeles Church of God in Christ New Generation Choir (Los Angeles), and the Worship Beyond Walls Mass Choir (from Menifee). In-between choir performances, Disneyland Resort regulars The Sound (seen during Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure) entertained audiences as the next group set up for their showtime.

Celebrate Gospel 2020 was held Saturday, February 15 at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California.

More photos:

