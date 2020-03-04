Toy Fair 2020: Disney Baby by Kids Preferred

Do you have babies? Do you love Disney? Then you’re going to want to pay attention to Kids Preferred, who makes a wide variety of products for newborns and infants themed to classic Disney characters. We got a preview of some of their newest and upcoming products at Toy Fair.

Disney Baby Cuddle Pals

These round, huggable plush come in two different sizes and classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Dumbo. A collection from The Lion King debuted last year and new this year is Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and that lovable alien, Stitch.

Super Soft Plush

Stuffed animals made from the softest materials are another great item, with characters from Mickey Mouse and Friends, Toy Story, Disney Princess, and Stitch in the collection.

Minnie Mouse

From teething toys and rings, fabric books, snuggle blankets, and plushies with grip rings and a jack-in-the-box, there’s already a lot of Disney Baby Minnie Mouse options out there. New in 2020 is a Grow-With-Me-Mat shaped like Minnie Mouse where her head becomes a pillow and her body a soft mat. Her arms even contain easy-to-grip toys that can’t get lost. Another new item is the Sensational Six Soft Pull & Go plush car that features Minnie, Mickey, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto.

Mickey Mouse

A similar level of produce is available for Mickey Mouse, including a jack-in-the-box, teething rings, on-the-go toys, snuggle blanket, and soft books. New this year is a set of soft numbered blocks and a Grow-With-Me-Mat.

Toy Story

Andy’s toys are celebrating 25 years in 2020 and newborns can get their first exposure to Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Bo Peep through a variety of soft toys perfect for little ones.

Disney Princess

Three separate soft books give babies their first introduction to Cinderella, Ariel, and Belle. Activity toys add a multi-sensory experience for sensory seeking cuties. New this year are princess plushies that make magical sounds, available in Ariel, Belle, and Jasmine.

Dumbo

Three new Dumbo products debut this year. The highlight is an Animated Musical Dumbo. His ears flap, his hat lights up, and he plays music. The other two are a snuggle plush and a spinning activity toy where pulling down the rings below make the ball Dumbo is sitting on spin.

Winnie the Pooh

From the Disney animated version to the classic A. A. Milne characters, there are lots of great Winnie the Pooh baby products available in the classic and animated styles. Plushies, soft books, balls, activity toys, and a jack-in-the-box are all part of the already available collection. New this year is a classic Pooh holding a honey pot who wiggles and plays music, along with a binkey in the classic Pooh style.

As you can see, there are many great ways to introduce your babies to the Disney characters you grew up with through lovable, huggable products from Kids Preferred.