Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 4: Disney and Star Wars with Guest Rebekah Moseley

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #4: Disney and Star Wars with Guest Rebekah Moseley
Date: March 11th, 2020 (Recorded: March 5th, 2020)
Listen
Topics
In this fourth episode, host Mike Celestino is joined by Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley to discuss the history of Disney’s relationship with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise.
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as the Editorial Director for Star Wars content (and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast) here at Laughing Place, but he has also been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age. He resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.