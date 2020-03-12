Magnificent Merchandise for March: Flower & Garden Festival, Espadrilles, Loungefly

Seasons and styles may change, but one thing is for certain, Disney themed merchandise is always fashionable! With Disney licensing their characters and intellectual properties to many companies, there’s no shortage of new merchandise. It can be daunting trying to keep up with the latest Disney additions but we do our best, and below you’ll find a handful of recent releases for the month of March.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Espadrilles
- The Child Cartoon Drawings – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Espadrilles for Adults – Customized
- Up Balloon House Pattern Espadrilles for Women – Customized
- The Lion King – Simba, Timon, Pumbaa Geometric Pattern Espadrilles for Women – Customized
- Tinker Bell Drawings Pattern Espadrilles for Women – Customized
- Lilo & Stitch Floral Beach Pattern Espadrilles for Women – Customizable
- Minnie Mouse Peekaboo Rainbow Pattern Espadrilles for Women – Customized
- Mickey Mouse Grid Pattern Espadrilles for Men – Customized
- Winnie the Pooh At the Honey Tree Pattern Espadrilles for Women – Customized
Loungefly
2020 Flower & Garden Festival
- Orange Bird Spirit Jersey for Adults – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
- Orange Bird Aloha Shirt for Men – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
- Orange Bird Leggings for Women – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
Dooney & Bourke
- Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag by Dooney & Bourke – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Wallet Wristlet by Dooney & Bourke – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Tote by Dooney & Bourke – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney
- Minnie Mouse Dress for Women – Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival 2020 | shopDisney