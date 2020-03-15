TV Review: “Secrets of the Zoo” Season 3 (Nat Geo Wild)

by | Mar 15, 2020 3:05 PM Pacific Time

Welcome back to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in season 3 of National Geographic’s Secrets of the Zoo, airing Sundays on Nat Geo Wild. Season two is currently streaming on Hulu and I suspect the series will inevitably hit Disney+. Viewers will get to go behind the scenes to meet the 10,000 animals and 150 caregivers at the zoo’s two locations within the greater Columbus, Ohio, area.

The third season kicked off on February 22nd with “Dhole Lot of Love,” which centered around a pack of Asian wild dogs living at The Wilds and four puppies who lost their mom. For their safety, they needed to be separated from the pack and nursed to a point where they could be reintroduced to one dog at first before meeting the pack. It was a fascinating (and adorable) view at wild dog behavior. The episode also features Naria, a limping baby musk deer, and Dumpling, one of the oldest Bornean orangutans in the world who needs care for arthritis.

The second episode, “Grumpy Cat,” is not named after the YouTube legend, but an Asian tiger who transfers to the Columbus Zoo with a bit of an attitude. It’s also the first day for animals on the savannah of The Wilds, including ostrich, zebras, giraffes, and kudus. But for me, the best part of this episode was the care that goes into monitoring the yellow headed temple turtle eggs. In this episode, you’ll see the first eggs of this species hatched in captivity.

Episode three, “Flock of Flamingos,” includes the pink long-legged bird briefly, but mostly focuses on two other animals. Kiko is an older goat who was born in the zoo and has known her caretakers her entire life. When she gets a lump in her neck, an operation is required on this special member of the Columbus Zoo family. And Sonia, a moody pregnant rhino, is closely monitored as she approaches her date of birth on the savannah.

Overall, Secrets of the Zoo is heartwarming and showcases the amazing work these caregivers do. But there are also moments of great sadness, with the “Circle of Life” part of their daily jobs working with wild animals. You can see how much they all care with their response to each and every success and failure throughout the series.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work at a zoo, you’ll get a great behind-the-scenes experience that no upcharge tour would be able to replicate. And with so many zoos and parks temporarily closing to visitors to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Secrets of the Zoo is a great way to experience their offerings from the safety and comfort of your home. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium looks incredible and I hope to visit someday.

With so many diverse species from all over the world at the Columbus Zoo, Secrets of the Zoo is not only entertaining and inspiring, but also educational. These breathtaking animals with big personalities will work their way into your hearts and make you appreciate the hard work and dedication their caregivers provide in each episode.

I give Secrets of the Zoo 5 out of 5 squeaky-toy barks of a baby Dhole.

 
 
