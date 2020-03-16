Scentsy Releases a Mushu Collection from “Mulan”

Scentsy has released a new collection themed to Mulan’s guardian dragon, Mushu. New today, fans can order the new scent called “Not Your Everyday Dragon” as a Scentsy Bar in addition to a Scentsy Buddy and Scent Pak with the same fragrance.

“Not Your Everyday Dragon” Scentsy Bar

“Feed your guardian spirit with sweet papaya nectar, juicy mango and a delicate touch of red ginger flower.” This is the second fragrance themed to Mulan, the first released as part of the first wave of Disney by Scentsy as part of the Disney Princess collection. “True to Your Heart” is not currently available, but I hope it returns soon as it was one of my favorites. I’m looking forward to trying “Not Your Everyday Dragon,” which can be purchased for $6.50 per bar or added to a licensed bundle to save money.

Mushu Scentsy Buddy

This 16-inch Scentsy Buddy includes gold accents on Mushu’s belly and whiskers, in addition the Scentsy Buddy line’s signature corrugated fabric on his arms and legs. A Scent Pak of “Not Your Everyday Dragon” comes with the plush for $35 and additional Scent Paks can be purchased for $7.50.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.