Moment of Disney Bliss: Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 18, 2020. To kick off Moment of Disney Bliss we’re presenting a full ride-through of Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean from June 2018. Pirates of the Caribbean had just come up from a refurbishment that had its auction scene being completely redone.

Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean Facts and Fun

Opened March 18, 1967. Yep – that’s 53 years ago today!

The attraction features over 120 animatronic men, women and animals

Considered to be the last attraction that Walt Disney personally supervised.

A version of Pirates can be found at every DIsney resort around the world except Hong Kong.

Imagineer Marc Davis created many of the memorable characters to be found

His wife, Imagineer Alice Davis, designed many of the costumes

Following the success of the film, an animatronic Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) was added in 2006.

The iconic song “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life For Me)” was written George Bruns with lyrics by Imagineer X Atencio

