Moment of Disney Bliss: Jungle Cruise at the Magic Kingdom

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 19, 2020, and we have something very special. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, we present to you – the backside of water, and the rest of The Jungle Cruise at the Magic Kingdom. A front row seat to this opening day classic.

Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise Facts and Fun

Originally, it was a serious attraction. By the 1963 upgrade, including the elephant bathing pool, it was a comedy attraction.

The original plan was for it to have live animals. The plan was changed when they realized the animal would usually be asleep.

There is a version of the Jungle Cruise in Disneyland Walt Disney World

In 2013, Disney debuted “The Jingle Cruise”, a holiday overlay

Famous Jungle Cruise skippers including Kevin Costner and Richard Nixon’s press secretary Ron Ziegler

The water in the Jungle Cruise is less than four feet deep in most places. But it’s dyed dark so you can’t tell.

A film based on the attraction starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is due out later this year

"Weird Al" Yankovic wrote "Skipper Dan" about a failed actor who ended up working at the Jungle Cruise

