Moment of Disney Bliss: Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 20, 2020, and we’re travelling all the way to Tokyo for this one. The Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights is the “next generation” of the Main Street Electrical Parade. Some of the comments on our video:

I’ve never seen such a stunningly beautiful parade like this one before.

Watching this one AGAIN!! Most beautiful electric parade EVER!!

This parade is awesomeI have to take my children to see it ASAP.

Enjoy!

Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights Facts and Fun

The original Main Street Electrical Parade debuted at Disneyland in 1972

DreamLights debuted in 2001 as a successor to Fantillusion!

The classic Baroque Hoedown is used through just as in the original Electrical Parade

In 2007 a Christmas version of the parade debuted

At over 4.5 million views, this is the second most viewed video on the Laughing Place YouTube Channel

