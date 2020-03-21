Soundtrack Review: Mira, Royal Detective Vol. 1

by | Mar 21, 2020 4:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney Junior’s newest series, Mira, Royal Detective, may have just premiered on Disney Junior, but Walt Disney Records has already released the first soundtrack of music from the series. Mira, Royal Detective, Vol. 1 features 20 songs from the animated series for kids and families to dance and sing-along to. Get ready to throw your own awesome dance party with these upbeat, happy tracks.

The album opens and closes with two different versions of the “Mira, Royal Detective Theme Song.” The first is the version you hear at the top of every episode, while the last is a “Mashup Version.” It’s more like a remix that splices in “We’re on the Case.” That song, which plays a role in every episode, appears as track two on the album.

There are three holiday tracks on the album. The first is called “Diwali” about preparing for the Hindu festival of lights. “Let the Colors Fly” is another holiday song, themed to Holi, India’s most colorful festival. “Rakhi” is about the talisman bracelets shared during Raksha Bandhan. Kids will learn about these holidays through the series and soundtrack.

There are other songs that can be used for educational purposes by parents as well. “Let the Clues do the Talking” is about being observant and using your listening skills. “So Many Books” can be used to teach kids about making a decision and also to encourage a love of reading. And “Something Special” teaches kids to be themselves and celebrate what makes them special.

Most of the songs are sung by Mira and/or her human friends, but Mikku and Chikku sing several songs on the album, including “We’re on the Trail,” “When We’re Detectives,” “The Tiffin Song,” “Be the Music,” and backup on “Who Could it Be?” Throughout the album, the influence of Indian music can be heard. Instruments unique to the region like sitars, sarods, sarangi, flutes, shehnais, and Tablas can be heard all over the danceable tracks. They’re all uplifting, creating a happy atmosphere for anyone in the room listening.

The first soundtrack from Mira, Royal Detective introduces kids to the sounds, holidays, and traditions of another culture. It’s the perfect album to put on for an at-home dance party or to lift someone’s spirits when they’re down. Kids will fall in love with Mira and will want to take her music with them wherever they go.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend