Toy Fair 2020: Monogram International (Disney Blind-Bag Figures, Banks, Keychains, Magnets, Pillows, Banks)

by | Mar 21, 2020 4:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Monogram International may not be an instantly recognizable toy brand, but they’ve been around for years. You’ve no doubt encountered their line of Disney themed pens, autograph books, keychains, pins, and lanyards at gift shops near Disney Parks on both coasts. And if not, then you’ve no doubt seen these blind-bag keychains that are inescapable.

New Blind Bag keychain collections in 2020 include a Pixar collection that includes characters from Onward, series 5 of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Marvel Venom, 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and the Disney Sensational Six.

Another new item in a similar blind bag are plush bag clips with Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snow White, Belle, Maleficent, Marie, Stitch, Angel, and the Cheshire Cat.

1 of 2

A new venture for Monogram International are character banks based on their keychain designs. The line includes a Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, but all of the figures on display were prototypes and not final designs. Some characters seen in these photos might not make it into production, like Goose the Flerkin from Captain Marvel, but I hope they all come out. They’re certainly very cute. My other favorites are Stitch and Angel, Mickey and Minnie, Keyblade Mickey from Kingdom Hearts, and Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

And then there’s The Simpsons, with Marge, Homer, and Bart looking cuter than ever.

Less cute but still awesome are the Marvel banks, which include character fists and heads, including the Infinity Gauntlet.

There are also standard character banks from The Simpsons and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

1 of 2

Marvel and The Nightmare Before Christmas themed character mugs are another cool offering from Monogram International.

1 of 3

I love these Mickey shaped planters, perfect for succulents.

Of course, autograph books, pens, keychains, lanyards, and pins are still a big part of the company’s portfolio and offer a nice, less expensive alternative to the ones in the park. You can pick them up online ahead of a family vacation or at a gift shop near the Disney Resort you’re visiting.

Adults looking to add a Disney touch to their office will find some fun business card holders, pen holders, bookends, staple removers, and sticky notes to tell their coworkers their a Disney fan without saying a word.

1 of 3

And Monogram International is also in the PVC figure business, with displayable and collectable figures from Marvel and The Simpsons.

1 of 3

And don’t forget to spruce up your kitchen with some fun character magnets featuring Disney and Marvel characters. There’s even keychains in the same style as the blind-bag keychains.

1 of 4

Marvel fans can accessorize their air travel experience with themed neck pillows for characters like the Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

Lastly, fans can decorate their comfy corner with character pillows. The Little Green Men from Toy Story is a must-have for me.

I hope you learned a lot about Monogram International and all of their collectable Disney, Marvel, and 20th Century offerings from Toy Fair 2020. Click here to see our other Toy Fair content to make sure you don’t miss any other cool reveals.

 
 
