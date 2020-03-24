Finding Disney Fun at Home: Art Hub for Kids on YouTube

As a completely non-artist parent of a child who loves to draw, “Art Hub For Kids” is an unbelievable treasure trove of creative fun. Artist Rob offers a simple-to-follow art lesson and is often accompanied by a child learner.

Most of the lessons simply ask that you have a basic black marker to draw the figure and then crayons, markers, etc to color it. As he guides you and his learner through the process, he offers encouraging words reminding all that their creation is special and the goal is to have fun.

Art Hub for Kids on YouTube offers numerous lessons over a wide variety of categories, including movie characters, animals and tasty treats. Naturally, many of the characters featured happen to come from the Disney canon.

Today, we selected Baby Yoda. Here’s the video following by our results:

So, if you’re looking to add a little art and Disney to your day, Art Hub for Kids is for you.