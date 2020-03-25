Into the Archives: Fantasy Waters

by | Mar 25, 2020 4:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Disneyland Hotel has always been a destination in its own right, (arguably) moreso before the Disneyland Resort expansion that began in the late 90s. While traversing even deeper into the rabbit hole that is our video archive, I found this gem that was once a free entertainment offering at the Disneyland Hotel, Fantasy Waters.

As usual, before we get to the video, I’ll give you a little background. What was then known as “Dancing Waters” came to the Disneyland Hotel 1970, when the hotel was owned by the Wrather corporation. The premise was simple. Dancing water fountains set to music. Seems a little unoriginal right now (more on that later) but at the time was almost completely unheard of. The water show utilized a fountain mechanism that was touring the world at the time, including performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York with several duplicates of the mechanism permanently installed at various locations, Disneyland Hotel being one of them. The original show at the hotel lasted from 1970 until 1979 when it was updated when the “Water Wonderland” opened at the hotel. Mostly consisting of horseshoe waterfalls, grottos, and koi ponds just outside of the Bonita tower, the closest tower to where Dancing Waters show took place.

In 1988 The Walt Disney Company acquired the Wrather corporation, and with it, the Disneyland Hotel. In 1991, the Dancing Waters show was significantly changed (though the mechanics stayed the same) to become Fantasy Waters, which featured a soundtrack set to Disney Music, and light-up characters in the upper portions of the stage.

In the video we see a large portion of the show, narrated by “The Voice of Disneyland,” Jack Wagner. Our video kicks on shortly after the show began, during a sequence using “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins. After some words from Mr. Wagner, we get to my favorite part of the show, a medley of music from the neighboring Disneyland Park. “The Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Room” from the Enchanted Tiki Room, “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from the Haunted Mansion, “Baroque Hoedown” from The Main Street Electrical Parade, and “Golden Dream” (While widely known for the American Adventure at EPCOT, it is featured in Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland so it gets a pass) all make an appearance in the show. The best surprise was jammed right there in the middle: “Another Part of Me” as performed by Michael Jackson for Captain EO. The show goes on to play music from then-new The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast before going into “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Zip a Dee Doo Dah” before Jack Wagner tells everyone to enjoy the rest of their night at Disneyland and Disneyland Hotel.

The dancing fountain show continued to wow hotel guests (and a surprising amount of locals) through the years until it was finally removed in 2007. The amphitheater that was installed for the show sat there unused until 2011, when the entire “Water Wonderland” was removed as the Wonder tower (formerly the Bonita Tower) became the Frontier Tower, as it sits today. The backdrop and recessed stage of Fantasy Waters still stands today behind some landscaping and is currently part of the Magic Kingdom Lawn, a large greenspace that can be booked for weddings, receptions, and other events. However, the future of the Magic Kingdom Lawn (and former Fantasy Waters stage) is not looking good as it is the location of a proposed expansion of the Disney Vacation Club at the Disneyland Resort with the addition of a fourth tower at the Disneyland Hotel.

While many look back fondly on Fantasy Waters, deservedly so with as charming as it was, it can be said that the spirit of the show lives on with what was about to come to the Disneyland Resort shortly after the show closed.

In 2010, World of Color debuted at Disney California Adventure in the park’s Paradise Bay, merely hundreds of yards away from where Fantasy Waters took place. While some lament the closure of the increasingly rare free and unticketed entertainment offering, its days were arguably numbered as soon as the new neighboring nighttime spectacle was announced. The video preserves the simple charm of the show at the hotel, showing how the dated technology could still wow a crowd but also offers a look at how far the animated water artform has come over 40 years since the original debuted at the hotel.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend