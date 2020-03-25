Moment of Disney Bliss: The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 25, 2020, and we’re visiting an attraction that replaced a large group of bears with one small, fluffy one. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Disneyland.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland Facts and Fun

Opened in April 2003 replacing the Country Bear Vacation Hoedown

It’s the second version of the attraction. Walt Disney World

This is the only version where you ride in a beehive. The others are honeypots.

Jim Cummings is the voice of Winnie the Pooh

The heads of Max, Buff and Melvin can be seen in the attraction – an homage to the Country Bears.

The mechanism used for Pooh’s balloon in the Heffalumps and Woozles scene is the same that was used for Teddi Barra in the Country Bears

