Moment of Disney Bliss: Disneyland Parking Lot Tram

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 26, 2020, and we’re doing something different today. Let’s step all the way back to the year 2000 and take a retro ride on the Disneyland Parking Lot Tram.

The Disneyland Parking Lot Tram Facts and Fun

The original parking lot was where Disney California Adventure now sits

The original parking lot had characters named after Disney characters – Eg: Donald, Goofy, Winnie the Pooh.

The trams originally did not have doors on the sides. Hold on!

There used to be a separate tram that travelled to the Disneyland Hotel.

