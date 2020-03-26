Toy Fair 2020: “The Mandalorian” Costumes from Rubies

What do you want to be for Halloween? It may be a bit early to decide, but if you’re a parent with a toddler, odds are that you’re already thinking about going as The Mandalorian and “The Child.” The good news is that Rubies is already gearing up for your perfect costume and we got a look at their upcoming line at Toy Fair.

For younglings, “The Child” costume includes a hat with Baby Yoda’s face above theirs, a plush frog, and a cup of bone broth. It also includes a collar and you supply the brown robe of your choice. This allows you to ensure that it’s the right height and a material that your child will be comfortable in.

Adults can dress as the Mandalorian himself, but so can kids with a shorter version of it. Prop weapons are also coming in the form of a blaster and an Amban Sniper Rifle.

1 of 2

Rubies makes a lot of other great Disney costumes for kids and adults, but the other focus at Toy Fair was on costumes for pets. Simba from The Lion King, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Bo Peep from Toy Story, and any member of the family from The Incredibles are all great choices for dogs. There are also classic Disney Princesses like Snow White and Ariel, as well as characters from other properties.

You’ll start to see these costumes hitting store shelves this summer in anticipation of Halloween 2020. Now that your dream costume is picked out, make sure you snatch it up as soon as you see it. Be sure to follow LaughingPlace.com for more Toy Fair news from the Disney umbrella of brands.