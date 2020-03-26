TV Review: “Stumptown” Season 1 Finale — What It Teases for Season 2

by | Mar 26, 2020 9:20 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

ABC’s Stumptown is a show I can’t say that I’ve intently watched all season long — but is one of the few dramas that I enjoy consuming when it happens to be on. Conveniently for me, from what I’ve seen, the show deftly balances a procedural “case of the week” format with larger narrative arcs. Now, with the (hopefully just season) finale, the show offers some resolution while teasing what might be ahead.

*Warning: this post includes spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Stumptown*

Before we get to the episode itself, let me tell you what I like about Stumptown. At the top of the list is star Cobie Smulders. While you might know Smulders as Robin on How I Met Your Mother or as Agent Maria Hill in the MCU, her portrayal of Dex Parios feels both fresh and familiar. The Afghanistan war veteran turned private detective is clever, quick-witted and tough as nails, but is known to make a mistake or two — either personally or professionally.

On that note, following a short dream sequence, the season finale opens with Dex waking up in a hospital bed she’s apparently handcuffed to. What’s the charge? Oh, just murder. Although we the audience know that she’s innocent, the ensuing interrogation about the night of the crime finds Dex proving less than convincing. Thankfully, the interview is cut short when Dex’s lawyer (who also happens to be her pal Detective Miles Hoffman’s father) shows up.

Speaking of fathers, Grey’s walks into the bar and, being a good son, Grey offers to let him crash at his loft. Meanwhile, despite the advice of her new lawyer — who you could say is put in between a rock and a hard place given the relationship his son and Dex have — our hero sets out to find more answers about who not only killed her former beau Benny but also framed her for the death of T.J.

For this episode, I had three favorite scenes, with two of them involving the indoor second levels of buildings. The first is when Dex confronts Father Murphy, who she discovers was in Benny’s military unit. After punching through a confessional divider, Murphy grabs a duffle bag and attempts to make a break for it. Instead, Dex catches up and rips the bag away from him, causing it to rain cash upon a praiseful congregation.

Incidentally, that money leads to my second favorite scene of the episode as Dex returns to the bar to catch Grey up to speed on her meeting with Murphy and the cash that came from it. Soon enough, there’s a knock on the door as Ansel has a message to pass to Grey. While he and Dex attempt to act normal, Ansel clearly knows something is up and shoots them a hilariously suspicious look. Can we all agree that Ansel and actor Cole Sibus are a big part of what makes this show so great?

Anyway, my third and final fave is when Dex literally takes the money and runs while cops descend on the bar to take her in. Thanks to some smart misdirection and what must have been a nerve-racking catwalk escape, Dex manages to make her getaway — after discovering that all of the bills happened to be minted in the same year: 2006.

As for the end of the episode, while I spare the details for how the mystery is resolved and how Dex manages to beat her murder rap, what’s interesting is how the show teases potential plot points for Season 2 (assuming there is one). First, although Hoffman seems to be mostly out of the doghouse, he leaves his badge with Lieutenant Cosgrove, saying that he isn’t quite sure what he wants to be. Elsewhere, although Grey is expecting his father to greet him, he ends up encountering someone looking for his dad, claiming that the patriarch took something that didn’t belong to him and recruiting Grey to help track him down. And finally, while Ansel is anticipating his ex to come over so he can try to score a second chance (with the help of Tookie), he opens the door to reveal a figure we only see from behind. After a second, Dex asks, “Mom?” So I guess season two will be a true family affair.

After watching the season finale of Stumptown, I now want to go back and pay a bit more attention to some of the episodes I only passively watched or those I missed entirely. Furthermore, I’m really hoping that the show ends up getting a second season. With sharp humor, great characters, and fun action, Stumptown is a win in my book. Here’s hoping we get to see much more of Dex, Ansel, Grey, and Hoffman in the future.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend