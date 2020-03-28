An “Onward” Rip-Off Called “Homeward” Is Now Available

Pixar’s Onward is now available digitally and that’s fine, but why watch Onward when you could be watching Homeward? From the studio that brought you Sharknado, Titanic 2, and Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens comes a heartwarming animated film about two elf brothers. Were you put off by the blue flesh tone in Pixar’s Onward? Never fear, the characters in Homeward are a shade of caucasian that is remarkably disturbing to look at.

Skinny elf Lloyd Lightspinner (Joey Lawrence, Disney’s Oliver and Company) and his burley orc brother Barl Lightspinner are on a quest to find a magical stone, racing against a gang of orcs who want to grab it first to take over the world. Also Tom Green (Fox’s Freddy Got Fingered, which Disney owns now) voices an elf with green skin. See what they did there?

Need more encouragement? There’s a trailer that couldn’t afford the rights to a song that’s supposed to play at the 1:30 mark. Looks great, right?

So you could buy Onward for $19.99 – OR – you could buy Homeward for the low, low price of… $9.99? That seems like a lot of money all of a sudden.

By the way, Onward is coming to Disney+ on april 3rd. Homeward is surely destined for the dark depths of the kids section of Amazon Prime.

