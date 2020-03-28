Moment of Disney Bliss: Frozen Ever After at Epcot

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show or parade from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 28, 2020 and we’re heading to Arendelle (via Epcot’s Norway pavilion) to experience Frozen Ever After.

Frozen Ever After at Walt Disney World Facts and Fun

Opened in 2016 replacing the Maelstrom ride

The first attraction based on the 2013 mega hit Frozen

Versions are currently under construction in Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong

Original songwriters Bobby and Kristen Lopez created new lyrics for the attraction

All the original voice actors recreated their characters

