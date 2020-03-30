Moment of Disney Bliss: Meeting Donald Duck on the Disney Cruise Line

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is March 30, 2020 and we’re heading back on board the Disney Cruise Lines. Character meet and greets on the cruise are amazing. There are numerous chances for random encounters throughout the ship. But even the staged meetings – which can get long lines just like in the parks – are wonderful. Characters wear many unusual outfits, and the time you get to spend with each character seems longer than in the parks. In this video, you’ll see Gideon meeting Donald Duck in two different settings.

