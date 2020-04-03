Moment of Disney Bliss: Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today is April 3rd and we’re visiting one of the oldest attractions at Disneyland, yet it’s still as popular as ever. The Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Matterhorn Bobsleds Facts and Fun

Opened in 1959

147 feet tall. 1/100th the size of the real Matterhorn in Switzerland

First tubular steel roller coaster and first coaster to have more than one car at a time on the track

Has a tribute to Frank Wells, former President of the Walt Disney Company and an avid mountain climber.

The Skyway used to pass through the top of the Matterhorn

The name of the yeti is Harold

Join us tomorrow for the April 4th Moment of Disney Bliss.