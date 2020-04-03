9 Egg-cellent Disney Gifts Kids Will Love to Find in Their Easter Basket

by | Apr 3, 2020 8:05 AM Pacific Time

Now that spring is finally here, Easter Sunday is right on its heels! April 12th will mark the official holiday and if you haven’t finished your shopping, there’s still time. Disney has plenty of great toys that will give those Easter Baskets a Disney flourish and put a smile on your kid’s face.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mystery Easter Egg

Open the magical egg and discover which mystery Disney figure is waiting inside! These are especially great as a prize for finding the most Easter Eggs, or even being the final egg in an Easter-themed scavenger hunt around the house.

Forky

One thing’s for sure, this talking action figure is definitely not trash! Forky says 12 phrases including ''I'm not a toy,'' and ''Can we stop? My sticks are tired.'' Plus, if you have other action figures from this series, Forky can detect when they’re nearby!

D-O Interactive Droid

D-O made his debut in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and was an instant hit. Now your tech savvy children can enjoy operating him right at home! D-O features multiple modes of play, moving head and antennas, light-up LED eyes, sound effects, and more.

Anna and Elsa Doll Set

Kids can recreate their favorite scenes from Frozen 2 with these cute Anna and Elsa dolls. The set features two dolls dressed in their gowns from the open sequence of the film.

Disney Princess Doll Set

Inspired by the Princesses from Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet movie, these dolls are dressed in casual, comfy outfits with fun, modern-day accessories. This pack of 14 fashion dolls makes the ultimate gift for kids who love Disney movies.

Spiderjet LEGO Set

Play and create at the same time with the Spiderjet vs Venom Mech set from LEGO. Young superheroes (and their parents) will enjoy hours of play as they create an ultimate showdown for Spider-Man and Venom!

Disney Easter Stories

Each of the twelve stories in this collection is the perfect length for reading aloud in about five minutes. This treasury stars beloved characters from the Disney Bunnies and Winnie the Pooh to Monsters, Inc. and Cinderella. With stories about spring-time fun or Easter Egg hunts, every story is a delight, perfect before bedtime, story time, or anytime!

Aliens Egg

If your kids have moved beyond “cute” Easter Eggs, then these Aliens pods will do the trick! Inside you’ll find a pouch of slime that contains all of the pieces necessary to build your own alien. Ewww!

Disney Adventure Boxes

Surprise your young adventurer or dreamer with a special Disney box that contains all sorts of surprises which may include any or all of the following: a costume or pajamas, Disney plush, a toy, accessories, a book, games, and special character message. Boxes are available for one-time purchase or as a subscription plan.

1 of 3

Once the shopping is done, enjoy this Princess Easter Egg Hunt in the Disney Clubhouse. Then create your own magical search at home!

 
 
