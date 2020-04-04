Scentsy Releases Cinderella Carriage Scentsy Warmer

“A dream is a wish your heart makes” and if you were wishing to add some fragrant Disney magic to your home, Scentsy is about to make that dream a reality. A Cinderella Carriage Scentsy Warmer will be released on April 13th to add a touch of Disney magic to your home.

Just like in the film, the pumpkin carriage features intricate metal wheels that look like the vines the Fairy Godmother used to make them. The warmer is perched on top of the wheels and uses an LED light to provide a magical glow. The glass wax tray is reminiscent of Cinderella’s glass slippers and includes details like the clock striking midnight and a silhouette of Prince Charming kissing CInderella’s hand. The top of the coach acts as a lid.

Because of the intricate details, this Scentsy Warmer has a much higher price tag than your typical warmer. For $85, you can bring home the magic of Cinderella’s trip to the ball where she met her prince and started her happily ever after. Scentsy is also re-releasing their “Cinderella: Happily Ever After” wax bars from the Princess Collection, which can be added to your order for $6.50.

How to Order

Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com. She is currently taking pre-orders for the Cinderella Carriage.