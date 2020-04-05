Moment of Disney Bliss: Kilimanjaro Safaris

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Jambo everyone! It’s April 5th, 2020 and today we’re heading to the village of Harambe at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for your Moment of Disney Bliss as we take a two-week trek into the savannah on Kilimanjaro Safaris

Kilimanjaro Safaris Facts and Fun

Officially Opened with Disney’s Animal Kingdom on April 22nd, 1998.

The music snippet heard on “The local radio station” near the elephant area is called "Hapa Duniani" and is performed by the vocal group African Dawn.

The size of Kilimanjaro Safaris is gargantuan, with the single attraction taking up as much space as the Magic Kingdom

In 2016, night safaris featuring an “eternal sunset” began and some nocturnal species, like Hyenas, were added to the reserve.

Though the story experienced on the attraction has been changed over the years, the attraction originally shared a strong ecological message featuring Harambe Wildlife Reserve Game Warden Wilson Matua and a rescue of prized elephant, Big Red and her baby, Little Red from poachers who broked onto the reserve.

