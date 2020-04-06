Moment of Disney Bliss: Jungle Cruise at Tokyo Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Konnichiwa! It’s April 6th, 2020 and we’re heading back to Tokyo today for their incredible version of a Disney classic – The Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions.

Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions Facts and Fun

Most similar to the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom version of the ride

The boats travel counterclockwise, the opposite direction from Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Shares a station with the Western River Railroad

Updated in 2015 to add special effects inside the temple

The spiels are delivered in Japanese

