Moment of Disney Bliss: Tarzan’s Treehouse at the Disneyland Resort

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

People get lost in the jungle every day, and for today’s Moment of Disney Bliss that’s exactly what we’re going to do as we venture into the lush jungle oasis that is Adventureland at the original Disneyland Park in California for a climb through Tarzan’s Treehouse.

Tarzan’s Treehouse Facts and Fun

Opened on June 19,1999, exactly one day after Tarzan was released in theaters.

Opened on June 19,1999, exactly one day after Tarzan was released in theaters.

In the room where you see Jane drawing Tarzan, you can also find a book, Swiss Family Robinson, lying on the table. This is an homage to the attraction that was here before, the Swiss Family Treehouse. You can also hear the famous "Swisskapolka" tune at the bottom of the treehouse playing on an old victrola as tribute.

Tarzan's Treehouse sits over 70 feet above Adventureland, and is reportedly the highest vantage point a Disneyland Park guest can access to see the park.

Just like in the film, Mrs. Potts and Chip from 1991's Beauty and the Beast appear in the treehouse in the camp scene at the bottom of the tree.

The (artificial) tree the treehouse is placed in was already imposing enough on the Adventureland landscape, but when it was being converted to Tarzan's Treehouse, was made broader and a little taller to appear more lush and tribal African and less like a tree you'd find in the Caribbean.

