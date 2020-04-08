5 Spider-Man Comic Panels We Would Love to See in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As fans of both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are well aware, the MCU is loosely based on the long-running comic universe. Stories are translated from the page to the screen and in that transition, some things get lost. Still, some iconic comic moments make their way into the films.

That’s exactly what we’’re hoping for with the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. Perhaps Marvel’s most iconic character, Spidey has already seen two solo outings and appeared in three team-ups, and that’s not counting his non-MCU films. Still, there are a lot of great moments in the history of Spider-Man that have yet to make their way to the big screen. Could we see some of those moments make their way to the MCU, perhaps in either a third Spider-Man film or even another team-up?

Here are 5 Spider-Man comic panels we would love to see in the MCU:

“Something’s… something…wrong.”

When we last saw Peter Parker in the MCU, he had just had his secret identity revealed to the world by Mysterio. This happened in the comics as well, though he actually willingly gave out his identity when he joined Tony’s team in the superhero civil war. Unfortunately for Peter, his greatest fear came true shortly after, as his revealed identity led to the murder of Aunt May. Spider-Man is a character who has been driven by loss, and with the lack Uncle Ben’s role in the MCU, this could be a major plot point for the on-screen Peter.

“I’m really… a Skrull.”

In one particular instance, Peter uses the idea of Skrulls to protect his identity, claiming to be one of the shapeshifting aliens. I don’t expect ot see this play out exactly like this, but Peter does need a way to fix his identity issue in the MCU now. Perhaps, having a Skrull impersonate Peter Parker while Spider-Man swings into action would lead people to believe Peter isn’t actually the wall-crawler.

“I don’t care what they want us to think they think.”

Speaking of Skrulls, one story arc it seems likely we will be seeing in the near(ish) future is Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” The story features the Skrulls impersonating several important people around the world, including many of the heroes. Rather than a head-on threat like Thanos, the Skrulls tear the heroes apart from the inside, as they can’t trust anyone. The story features a fight between the Avengers and group of Skrulls impersonating the Avengers and Spidey is on both sides. It seems likely we would get a scene like this if “Secret Invasion” does in fact make it to the MCU, though I suspect the meeting wouldn’t take place in the Savage Land.

“Can you make it go away?”

Back to Spidey’s identity crisis. With Peter facing this new problem in the MCU, many are thinking he’s going to need a good lawyer. What better choice could there be than the one and only Matt Murdock. With a real name attached to Spider-Man, he’s going to be open to all kinds of lawsuits, and Daredevil could be the one to help him get out of them. Alternatively, Daredevil does have a somewhat similar skillset to Spidey. Perhaps he could be the one to put on the costume while Peter Parker appears somewhere else publicly to help clear his name. Either way, it would be a lot of fun to see Matt Murdock make the jump from his Netflix series to the big screen within the MCU.

“I’m the innocent you ruined!”

This is a tricky one and more of a personal choice than the others. Venom is without a doubt one of the most popular Spidey villains. I mean, how many others have their own movie? Unfortunately, it’s the existence of that movie that makes this tricky. Will Sony be willing to reboot Venom to bring him into the MCU? Will Marvel cave and bring Sony’s version of the character in? Personally, I’m hoping for the former, but it doesn’t seem likely. His line “I’m the innocent you ruined,” refers to how Spider-Man exposed Eddie Brock’s story on a killer known as the Sin-Eater to be false. That led to him losing his job and his life crumbling before bonding with the symbiote and becoming Venom.

Either way, it’s hard to tell a complete Spider-Man story without Venom, so one way or another, it would be great to see Brock make an appearance.

You can learn more about Venom in our recent look at the history of the symbiote anti-hero.

Which of these panels would you most like to see in the MCU? Is there one we missed? Let us know!