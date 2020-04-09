Toy Fair 2020: Basic Fun! (Disney Mashems, Sparkle Dome Surprise, Tonka, Care Bears, Lite-Brite, and more!)

by | Apr 9, 2020 12:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Basic Fun! opened Toy Fair this year with a special guest, Shaquille O’Neal, who stopped by to help them promote a new brand they acquired, Tonka. We stopped by to check out all of their offerings, including some cool Disney toys and a few classics you may have grown up with.

Mashems is now celebrating its 10th anniversary! New this year is a line of bean filled figures called Mega Mashems with a Mickey Mouse line coming soon.

The classic line continues with mystery figures from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frozen 2, and Disney Princess.

Sparkle Dome Surprise launched last year and included a Frozen 2 collection. Collectors should look for a Disney Princess line later this year. These blind-bag figures come in a mini snow globe and opening them is a whole new level of play. Open the lid and add water to watch the globe fill with snow to reveal which character they got. Open the included glitter package and add it before closing the lid to create your own magical mini snow globe collection.

1 of 2

Lite-Brite is back! Basic Fun! won an award for their redesign and the classic creative light art is available with the classic white backlight and a new colorful LED option. This year will also see the debut of a circular Light-Brite.

1 of 3

Speak and Spell also returned, bringing Basic Fun! yet another award.

On to Tonka, the classic line of trucks returns with some new innovations. Plastic trucks that are safe for younger kids make noise and have moving parts, like the Storm Chasers vehicles.

1 of 2

The Recycling Truck Mighty Mixers adds compounds to the line with a working conveyor belt that can move substances into the receptacle.

1 of 2

Micro Metals is a blind-box collectable line of mini metal trucks that are reminiscent of the ones you played with as a child.

1 of 2

Metal Movers Mud Rescue is a partial blind-reveal series that comes with kinetic dirt that the trucks can play on.

1 of 2

Our last stop at Basic Fun! was full of rainbow magic with the return of Care Bears. This new line of plush and figures will add more personality to the characters, each having a unique facial expression. All the classic bears are back, like Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Lucky Bear, Share Bear, Sunshine Bear, and Tenderheart Bear. The plush line includes traditional size, large plush, and beanies.

1 of 4

Smaller blind-box figures come in a collectable rainbow case. A light-up keychain line is also squishy and glittery.

Lastly, we got to see the new “Unlock the Magic” interactive figures, each just $14.99. Kids can interact by touching their cheeks and paws to make them talk, move their heads, and light up their Care Bear Stare. Collect more than one to watch them talk back and forth with each other. They can even Care Bear Stare as a group!

It was great seeing all of the nostalgic celebrations that Basic Fun! has in store for 2020. If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out the rest of our fun finds from Toy Fair.

 
 
