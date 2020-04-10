Disney+ Watch Guide: April 10-16

by | Apr 10, 2020 8:53 AM Pacific Time

Welcome to another week on Disney+! The splashy new exclusive is A Celebration of the Music from Coco, a filmed version of a Hollywood Bowl event. Disney Insider returns with a new episode that takes fans to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and more Disney Parks fun can be found in Be Our Chef and this week’s One Day at Disney: Shorts. Also, The Simpsons short that premiered in theaters with Pixar’s Onward, Playdate with Destiny, makes its Disney+ debut along with a bunch of National Geographic shows. Our Library Highlights section celebrates all of this week’s holidays, including Easter and a celebration of Disney bunnies. Whatever you choose to watch, we hope you have a magical time.

New Exclusives

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

“An inside look at the musical production of “Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience”, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl.”

Disney Insider – “Lighting Fires, Elephant Kingdom, Acapella Sensation”

“Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Elephants of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, DCapella celebrates Goofy”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Together Again”

“Ahsoka bargains for the sisters’ freedom and makes a startling discovery.”

Be Our Chef – “Hidden Within”

“Returning to the kitchen for another round, the Merrill family battles newcomers, the Perez family, for a Mulan themed challenge. This round, the families must create a main dish. But similar to Mulan’s journey to find her inner hidden warrior, the teams must use an unexpected and hidden ingredient in their dish to collect the win.”

Shop Class – “Ready for Launch”

“Six semi-final teams build and launch spacecrafts capable of transporting egg payloads.”

Pixar in Real Life – “Up: Russell Earns a Badge”

“Russell asks real New Yorkers to help him earn his Wilderness Explorer badges.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

“Francheska Roman, Candy Maker on Main Street, U.S.A., gives an exclusive look into the making of Disneyland Resort’s favorite sweet treats. As Francheska shares her favorite parts of the job, she also illustrates the skill, care and dedication that goes into crafting each Disney themed confection.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

“The Ruvalcaba family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel to build an aerial craft inspired by Minnie Mouse.”

New on Disney+

Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny

The brand-new Simpsons short that premiered in theaters with Pixar’s Onward makes it’s Disney+ debut.

Life Below Zero (Season 14)

Catch up on the latest episodes of this long-running National Geographic series.

Paradise Islands (Season 1)

A rich exploration into how the islands between Asia and Australia became so exotic.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Season 5)

Survivalist Bear Grylls takes celebrities out of their element in this fun adventure reality series.

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (Season 1)

National Geographic reunites all of the items from the tomb of King Tut to answer historian’s questions.

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 1)

Bingo and Rolly have fun even when their not on a mission in this short-form series.

PJ Masks (Season 3) – Coming April 12th

The newest adventures of Gekko, Owlette, and Catboy arrive on Disney+ this week.

Library Highlights

Easter on Disney+

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo

When Rabbit gets carried away with spring cleaning, he neglects his Easter Bunny duties, disappointing eager Roo.

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade

A rescue mission turns into the world’s first egg hunt.

The Simpsons

The following episodes feature the Simpson family having some Easter fun!

Celebrate With Disney Bunnies

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Earth Month

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series, and films from Disneynature and National Geographic.

 

Disneynature

True-Life Adventures

National Geographic

 
 
Comments

