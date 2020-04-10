Moment of Disney Bliss: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Okay, we haven’t got much time. For today’s Moment of Disney Bliss we have to get you guys to an escape pod, and fast. So sit tight and make sure those seat belts are securely fastened for a trip on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland.

Rise of the Resistance Facts and Fun:

Opened in 2020

Rise of the Resistance is the headlining attraction of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansions to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.

Original cast members from the new trilogy reprise their roles for this attraction and were filmed at the same time as both Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley appears as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Issac as Poe Dameron, and Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux.

Though our video features the climactic escape from the Star Destroyer, there is also another ride system that guests experience as part of the attraction when they make their way off of Batuu in the form of an Intersystem Transport Ship (ITS).

In terms of the Star Wars timeline, this attraction takes place shortly after the battle of Crait in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The whole of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge takes place between both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

