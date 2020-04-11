Moment of Disney Bliss: Star Wars Weekends Stormtrooper Skit

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.
Today’s Moment of Disney Bliss – The Stormtrooper skit that kicks off events in the Premiere Theater during Star Wars Weekends 2012. This is hilarious and a must see.
Stormtrooper Facts and Fun:
- Unlike Clonetroopers, the majority of Stormtroopers were not clones
- Women were allowed to be Stormtroopers
- Specialized Stormtroopers include Cave troppers, Crimson Stormtroopers, Flametroopers and Forest troopers
- This show is an exception. Generally Stormtroopers were not funny.
