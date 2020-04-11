Moment of Disney Bliss: Star Wars Weekends Stormtrooper Skit

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

Today’s Moment of Disney Bliss – The Stormtrooper skit that kicks off events in the Premiere Theater during Star Wars Weekends 2012. This is hilarious and a must see.

Stormtrooper Facts and Fun:

Unlike Clonetroopers, the majority of Stormtroopers were not clones

Women were allowed to be Stormtroopers

Specialized Stormtroopers include Cave troppers, Crimson Stormtroopers, Flametroopers and Forest troopers

This show is an exception. Generally Stormtroopers were not funny.

