Moment of Disney Bliss: Ratatouille Adventure at Disneyland Paris Resort

Today is April 13. Did you know Disneyland Paris turned 28 yesterday? So let’s go to Paris and experience Ratatouille: The Adventure at the Walt Disney Studios Park.

Ratatouille: The Adventure Facts and Fun

Opened July 10, 2014

Uses trackless technology similar to Pooh’s Hunny Hunt in Tokyo Disneyland

Guests ride in a rat-shaped vehicle

Contains some 3D segments

A version is currently under construction at Epcot

