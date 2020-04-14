Moment of Disney Bliss: Jessie’s Critter Carousel at the Disneyland Resort

Howdy Pardners! C’mon and gather around! It’s time to head to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure for today’s Moment of Disney Bliss! So saddle up and have a rootin’ tootin’ good time!

Jessie’s Critter Carousel Facts and Fun

Opened in 2019

The figures on the carousel are all based on critters featured in the Woody’s Roundup show featured in Toy Story 2 , as well as neighboring Toy Story Midway Mania.

, as well as neighboring Toy Story Midway Mania. Guests can choose to ride on a selection of turtles, snakes, buzzards, armadillos, bunnies, deers, raccoons, rams, skunks or one of two cozy logs inhabited by a family of owls.

There is an homage to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at neighboring Disneyland Park in the mural along the carousel, you might recognize one of Jessie’s critters that looks an awful lot like a goat holding some dynamite in its mouth!

Jessie’s Critter Carousel replaced King Triton’s Carousel of the Sea, which was a Disney California Adventure opening day attraction that featured sea animals in lieu of traditional horses, and paintings depicting different amusement piers and boardwalks that once dotted California’s coastline.

