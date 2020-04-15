Moment of Disney Bliss: Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Your Moment of Disney Bliss is a series bringing you a Disney attraction, show, parade or moment from around the world each day to keep you connected to the parks we all love.

The closest we can get to flying to the moon without Bing Bong’s rocket wagon, Today’s Moment of Disney Bliss takes us to Pixar Pier for a spin on the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind Facts and Fun

Opened in 2019

Inside Out: Emotional Whirlwind was the last attraction to open as part of the initial transformation of Paradise Pier into the new Pixar Pier.

Though the vehicles are differently themed, the main ride mechanism was saved from the demolition of A Bug’s Land and was formerly the Flik’s Flyers attraction.

Each vehicle has a different character on it, including all 5 of Riley’s Emotions (Fear, Joy, Sadness, Anger, and Disgust) as well as Princess Unicorn, Bing Bong, and the Mind Workers.

The music played during the spin is the same as in the film and is composed by Michael Giacchino.

All 5 of the emotions can be found in statue form around the ride, with Fear being located next to a height measuring stick, but “Fear” not, as there is no actual height requirement for the attraction.

Join us tomorrow for the April 16th Moment of Disney Bliss.